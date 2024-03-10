Legal & General Group Plc Sells 40,298 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,411,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,298 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.77% of Ares Capital worth $85,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 208,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

