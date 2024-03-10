Legal & General Group Plc Sells 41,069 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,069 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.57% of W. R. Berkley worth $94,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $86.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

