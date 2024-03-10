Legal & General Group Plc Sells 50,679 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,679 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $94,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,821,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,751,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

CHRW opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.