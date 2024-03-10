Legal & General Group Plc Sells 53,386 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,386 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $95,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

