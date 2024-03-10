Legal & General Group Plc Sells 89,801 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,801 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.70% of Conagra Brands worth $91,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,975,000 after purchasing an additional 931,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 225,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CAG opened at $28.13 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

