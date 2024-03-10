Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,903 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in F5 were worth $94,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in F5 by 6.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $192.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.54.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

