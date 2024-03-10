Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.53% of CF Industries worth $87,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $159,602,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

