Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMND

Lemonade Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of LMND opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.