Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $3,352,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 23,082.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $310.16 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $317.88. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.66.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

