Lido Advisors LLC Buys 7,137 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $46.93 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1483 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

