Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

American Water Works stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.