Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after buying an additional 2,464,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,963,000 after buying an additional 150,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after purchasing an additional 237,514 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.40. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

