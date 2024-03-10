Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,592.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 947.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $149,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $43.00 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

