Lido Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $19,886,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEHC opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

