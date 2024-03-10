Lido Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,148 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 202.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.