Lido Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $296,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $77.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $552.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

