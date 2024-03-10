Lido Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.9% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $322.85 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.05. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

