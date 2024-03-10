Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

ACGL stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

