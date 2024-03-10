Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 199,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWCO stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market cap of $56.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.