Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $98.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.