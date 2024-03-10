Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $540.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $563.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $511.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

