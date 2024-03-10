Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

