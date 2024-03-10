Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $594,000 Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $125.25 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $92.99 and a 12 month high of $126.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

