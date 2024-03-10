Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 2,301 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.68 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

