Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.