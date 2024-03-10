Lido Advisors LLC Sells 106,900 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,900 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

