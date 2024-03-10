Lido Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Republic Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,138,000 after buying an additional 433,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,809,000 after buying an additional 107,998 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $184.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.01 and a 200 day moving average of $160.14.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

