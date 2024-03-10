Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $391,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,987,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

