Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average of $139.24.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

