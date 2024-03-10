LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 12th

Shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, March 12th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th.

LM Funding America Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $0.43 on Friday. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.32% of LM Funding America worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

