Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

LGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Logan Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

About Logan Energy

Shares of CVE LGN opened at C$0.80 on Friday. Logan Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

