Lumen Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 29,870 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average volume of 17,321 call options.
Shares of LUMN stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 220,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 790,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 131,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.
