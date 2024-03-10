Lumen Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 29,870 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average volume of 17,321 call options.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at $363,783.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 220,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 790,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 131,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

