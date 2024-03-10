MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,786 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.43% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $25,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,008,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,026,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,026,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 815,166 shares of company stock valued at $68,984,420. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $99.21.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

