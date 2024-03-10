Macy’s (NYSE:M) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.48

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 13401309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Macy’s Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 178.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $8,025,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,526,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

