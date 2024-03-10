Manchester United (MANU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. The company had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manchester United Stock Down 0.4 %

Manchester United stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 27.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 37.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

