Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Position Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Manhattan Associates worth $23,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $257.50 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

