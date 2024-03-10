Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) & NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Critical Review

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 19.01% 84.08% 30.65% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 1 3 0 2.75 NCC Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Manhattan Associates and NCC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus price target of $226.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.04%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than NCC Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Associates and NCC Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $928.72 million 17.07 $176.57 million $2.82 91.31 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than NCC Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats NCC Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores. The company also provides inventory optimization and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel and partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About NCC Group

(Get Free Report)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions. The company also provides detection and response services, including managed detection and response, incident response, and threat intelligence; compliance services, such as data privacy, government security, and payments; and remediation and big bounty services. In addition, it provides software resilience services, such as cloud software escrow solutions, on-premises software escrow agreements, on-premises software escrow verification, virtual and physical escrow vaults, software security testing, and software risk assessment tools, as well as offers training services to developers and other security teams. The company serves customers in various industries that include finance and professional, transport and manufacturing, public, retail, and energy and utilities, as well as technology, media, telecommunications sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.