Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

