Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,753,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 218,753 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $100,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

