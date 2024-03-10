Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $23,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after acquiring an additional 865,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $109,099,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $179.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $181.18.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

