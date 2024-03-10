Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.20) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.30). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $483.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 747.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 67,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

