Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 854,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Marvell Technology worth $116,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $75.42 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

