Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down to $85.09

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.09, but opened at $80.95. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $78.80, with a volume of 10,533,581 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.