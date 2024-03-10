Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.092-1.208 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $75.42 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

