Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.04) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Mattioli Woods Stock Up 32.3 %

About Mattioli Woods

Shares of MTW stock opened at GBX 794 ($10.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £412.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,178.95, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 593.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 585.06. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 797 ($10.12).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

