Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.36% of Medpace worth $26,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total value of $10,217,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,379 shares of company stock valued at $79,668,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $405.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.87. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.