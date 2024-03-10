MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MeridianLink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MeridianLink’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

MLNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MeridianLink by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

