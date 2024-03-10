M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 225.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 225.83 ($2.87).

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.60) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.86) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 230.70 ($2.93) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. M&G has a one year low of GBX 168.35 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 233.92 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

