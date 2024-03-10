Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.72% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $108,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

