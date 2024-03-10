MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 119,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 200,251 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $14.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $966.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 15.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.52%.

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.